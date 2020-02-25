WATCH: Heavy snow falls with more snow and freezing temperatures in latest forecast

Snow continues to affect parts of Offaly with more forecast to fall tonight with temperatures also set to drop.

According to the latest Met Eireann forecast, there will be a mix of showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow today. Some of the showers heavy at times with the risk of thunder. Maximum temperatures generally 3 to 6 degrees. Southwest to west winds mostly moderate to fresh and gusty but winds strong at times along coasts with gales along the west and southwest coast.

A Status Yellow Snow/Ice Warning is in place for all of Ireland and remains in place until 9am on Wednesday. Met Eireann is warning of wintry showers, mainly of hail and sleet, which will become increasingly widespread during Tuesday leading to icy patches. Some snow accumulations will also occur.

Very cold tonight with clear spells and further showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow. The showers most frequent over the western half of the country with the odd thundery burst possible in the northwest. Minimum temperatures minus 2 to plus 2 Celsius, with frost and icy patches. West to northwest winds mostly moderate in strength but winds strong at times along coasts.

Tomorrow will be a cold bright day, with sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers mainly a mix of rain, hail and sleet, but a few isolated snow showers still possible. Winds mostly light to moderate west to southwest in direction. Highs of 4 to 6 degrees.