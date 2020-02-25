WATCH: Heavy snow falling in parts of Offaly as Met Eireann Snow Ice Warning in place

Heavy snow is falling across parts of Offaly today with more forecast to arrive as the day goes on.

A Status Yellow Snow/Ice Warning for Ireland is in place until 9am on Wednesday.

Met Eireann is warning that there will be wintry showers, mainly of hail and sleet, will become increasingly widespread during Tuesday leading to icy patches. Some snow accumulations will also occur.

According to the latest forecast, it will be very cold tonight with clear spells and further showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow. The showers most frequent over the western half of the country with the odd thundery burst possible in the northwest. Minimum temperatures minus 2 to plus 2 degrees, with frost and icy patches. West to northwest winds mostly moderate in strength but winds strong at times along coasts.

A cold bright day, with sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers mainly a mix of rain, hail and sleet, but a few isolated snow showers still possible. Winds mostly light to moderate west to southwest in direction. Highs of 4 to 6 degrees.