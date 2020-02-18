Could an Offaly power station become a film studio? Councillor fights demolition

At the February meeting of Offaly County Council on Monday, February 17, a motion regarding the future of Shannonbridge Power Station was put forward by Cllr John Clendennen of the Birr Electoral Area.

As part of the transition from carbon fuel to green renewable energy, Shannonbridge Power Station is expected to be decommissioned and demolished under its planning conditions, once it ceases to operate as an electricity power station.

Cllr Clendennen called on the "Offaly County Council Executive to collaborate with the Just Transition Commissioner and the ESB to maintain Shannonbridge Power Station in its entirety once it ceases to generate electricity, whilst identifying and developing opportunities to utilise the facility for tourism, remote working, cultural and educational purposes that will benefit the village of Shannonbridge and the surrounding area of West Offaly."

In his remarks at the meeting, Cllr Clendennen highlighted "the new reality facing the county and the region with the cessation of carbon fuel dependency."

"The onus is on Offaly County Council to lead the way in providing innovative and sustainable alternatives," he said.

Cllr Clendennen outlined a number of potential opportunities which he envisages could bring sustainable economic benefit and job creation to Shannonbridge and West Offaly, including through tourism with adventure sports along the Shannon and a gateway to Clonmacnoise along the river.

He also pointed out that there are offices there already and that this use could be expanded by utilising the station as an enterprise unit for remote working given its close proximity to the motorway.

One of his more novel ideas was for the power station to be turned into a film studio facility. Cllr Clendennen also sai it could be used as a museum to teach the next generation the history of carbon fuel and the importance of peatlands to the midlands.

He referred to the power station facility costing over €200 million to construct and deemed that the demolishment of the site in its entirety would be wasteful, and emphasised that he was "not looking for a fast-tracking to cease electricity generation in Shannonbridge, but that the planning to re-occupy the site once it does cease must start now to ensure as seamless a transition as possible’."

He concluded his marks calling for the "Shannonbridge Power Station site to be saved with new purposes identified that will benefit the village of Shannonbridge and West Offaly. The motion was unanimously supported by Offaly County Council.

Cllr John Leahy spoke on the motion and asked for a workshop to be established with all councillors to discuss future uses of facilities like this, but also Lough Boora.

Chief Executive of OCC, Anna Marie Delaney, said such a workshop could be established and added that she is due to meet with management at Lough Boora. She also said any decommissioning of Shannonbridge Power Station would be subject to planning from Offaly County Council.

Cllr Eamon Dooley suggested conditions as to future uses could be attached to any such planning.