WATCH: Charlie Flanagan celebrates re-election to the Dail after tenth count

Outgoing Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has been returned to the Dáil after picking up huge transfers from his party colleague Marcella Corcoran Kennedy.

Flanagan looked as though he would fall into the last seat if Marcella's transfers were distributed geographically but the Fine Gael base in her vote was strong and Charlie picked up 3,339 from her transfers following her elimination during the ninth count.

That allowed him to leapfrog both Carol Nolan and Sean Fleming into the third seat.

John Leahy was excluded on the tenth count and his transfers could out Carol Nolan ahead of Sean Fleming. They may well elect both of those aforementioned candidates.

The only other candidate in the race is Pippa Hackett but she is too far behind to mount a challenge.

Charlie Flanagan was joined by family, friends and supporters as he celebrated his election on Monday evening.