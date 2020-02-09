WATCH: Returning officer delivers second count results in Laois-Offaly

The second count results have been delivered in Laois-Offaly. The count distributed the 5,083 surplus of Brian Stanley who was elected on the first count from Sinn Féin.

The second count resulted in significant gains for Carol Nolan, Ken Smollen, Sean Fleming and Stephen Tynan who clawed back more than 1,200 votes from the Portlaoise man.

You can get a full breakdown of the second count HERE.

