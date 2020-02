Brian Stanley chanted 'Up the Republic' with a Martin McGuinness pin on his lapel as he was deemed elected on the first count in Laois-Offaly.

He received 16,654 first preference votes, well in excess of the 11,571 quota. Barry Cowen was a remote second on 8,677 votes.

