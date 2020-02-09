WATCH: First count results are delivered in Laois-Offaly
The first count results have been delivered in Laois-Offaly with Brian Stanley elected with 16,654 votes.
Get the full picture and results HERE on our LIVE BLOG.
The first count results have been delivered in Laois-Offaly with Brian Stanley elected with 16,654 votes.
Get the full picture and results HERE on our LIVE BLOG.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on