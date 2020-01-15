WATCH: Offaly Operation Transformation leader almost goes rogue on shopping trip

Offaly teacher Shane Farrell will feature on tonight's Operation Transformation as he continues his diet and exercise journey.

Tonight's episode will show Shane out shopping for his new diet but getting a little bit tempted by some of the treats from the bakery section.

"Only €2," he jokes as he picks up a bag of chocolate cookies.

He looks, however, like he resisted the temptation in a teaser clip for tonight's episode posted on social media.

Tune in to the full show at 9.35pm on RTE One.