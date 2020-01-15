Offaly stalwart Bergin retires from inter-county hurling

Tributes have been paid to Offaly hurling forward Joe Bergin after he informed manager Michael Fennelly of his retirement from the inter-county game.

Former Offaly GAA PRO Mary Dunne was one of those paying tribute to Joe's 13 years in the senior fold.

"Best of Luck to Joe Bergin retiring after 13 years with Offaly senior hurlers. A true Faithful servant who left everything he had on the field for Offaly, a scoring powerhouse. Very fitting to be awarded Senior B Hurler of the Year 2019. Enjoy the retirement," she said.

The Seir Kieran club man was awarded the Senior B hurler of the year award last weekend where his incredible service to the game and his club was recognised.

Joe played for Offaly during some lean years but he was almost always good for a goal with his commanding presence in the forward line.

His goal against Kilkenny (video above) was a thing of beauty as he shrugged off the attentions of the Cats defender. It was one of many goals scored during a great intercounty career.