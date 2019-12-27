FRIDAY FLASHBACK: Relive all the drama and excitement of Shane Lowry's remarkable win at The Open

2019 saw one of the greatest Irish sporting achievements of all time and it just so happened to be an Offaly man who pulled off the incredible feat.

Shane Lowry's win at Royal Portrush brought the the country and the golfing world to a standstill as he held off the challenge of the best golfers in the world to win the Claret Jug and claim his first major title.

Sit back, relax and relive all the best moments of the final round of the sporting event of 2019, if not the decade....