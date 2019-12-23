WATCH: Edenderry's Elvis releases new video for Christmas song

Edenderry's answer to Elvia Presley, Greg Traynor, has released a new music video for his beloved Christmas song, Santa And The King.

The song was released some years ago but this new video has been shot recently around Traynor's hometown of Edenderry and the Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge.

The video sees Greg visit some beauty spots around Edenderry with clever use of drone footage while he also greets shoppers and Santa himself in Newbridge.

Take a listen above...