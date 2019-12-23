WATCH: Santa reacquainted with old friend in Offaly

Offaly's very own 'Bad Santa', aka Terry Fahy, has delivered his alternative Christmas message.

The FM 104 funnyman channelled the divilment of one of his most-loved characters - the suave and yet blatantly inappropriate Malachy Murray - for the brilliant clip.

Reacquainting with an old friend in Tullamore Dew, he finds a path to peace this Christmas!

We want a Malachy Murray Christmas message every year!