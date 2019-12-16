LISTEN: Offaly footballer's Ed Sheeran cover is a thing of beauty

Ferbane footballer Joe Maher continues to impress off the pitch in his life as a wedding and event singer. His latest cover is a beautiful rendition of Ed Sheeran's Tenerife Sea.

Joe has had an incredible 2019 as his skills on the football field helped Ferbane claim their first Offaly county title in 25 years. He brought his singing to the party then too with his version of The Green Fields Around Ferbane ringing out during the homecoming celebrations.

He recorded Tenerife Sea after a request from a wedding couple and it's fair to say it is a thing of beauty.

