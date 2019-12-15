WATCH: Offaly pub's new Christmas video is outstanding

JJ Hough's Pub in Banagher has followed its famous flying pint from Christmas 2017 and its emotional take on our modern digital life in Christmas 2018 with an equally brilliant ad for Christmas 2019.

The pub, whose outstanding response to a Pub Spy review went viral earlier this year (CLICK HERE TO RELIVE THAT PARTICULAR PIECE OF GENIUS), have produced 'Emission Impossible' which is sure to be just as popular as the other productions from the creative crew in JJ Hough's

The story opens with an old woman (played by Sheila Hough) toiling lone in rural Irelands bog-lands. Her daily routine will be familiar to many Offaly people. As she lights her fire she looks up at a picture on the mantle piece. It's her son and it's here that we are introduced to a different world. A dystopia of sorts featuring futuristic buildings and electric scooters. He hasn't been home in years as he's been watching his 'carbon footprint' but now that he owns a Tesla, he decides to make the journey.

Proprietor Ger Hough, who plays the son in the ad, commented, "the ad, not only about being based on a journey home for Christmas, is also based on Maslow's hierarchy of needs. Rural Ireland representing a developing country while the city represents a developed one. When more basic needs such as food shelter and warmth are needed, it is not so easy to worry about things like Climate change, where survival is your primary goal. It's fine to worry about the clean air from a wealthier vantage point, but don't be too quick to judge those in poorer places.The final scenes we see the main character go back to wearing socks, almost shedding his hipster ways and adapting back to a more rural way of life."

Ger added, "the ad didn't cost any money except the fact that my car is now covered in silicone and bits of silver insulation. During production my wife went into labor and we had to drive to Holles street in a car that looked like a DeLorean with Alopecia. All went well and we had a little boy called Jonah. I'm currently looking for solutions to remove the remnants of it right now."

The soundtrack this year are two cover songs, the first Marie Keane sings 'going back' the Dusty Springfield classic from the old 80s ESB ad. The second is Offaly based band, Splendid Isolation, Ciaran Cooney Michael Buckley and Sean Bourke's cover of Driving home for Christmas.