WATCH: Impressionist's take on Michael Duignan's Offaly election is gas

Comic and impressionist Aiden Tierney's take on Michael Duignan's election as chairman of Offaly GAA county board has been racking up thousands of views on social media.

Known for his GAA impressions, Aiden combines the drama of Offaly's convention with the TV hype of transfer deadline day in England with Jim White presenting the coverage.

The result and Aiden's impression of Michael Duignan is pure gold.

Is an amalgamation of the Offaly and Westmeath footballers on the cards!?