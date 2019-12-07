WATCH: Offaly group's spectacular cover version breaks through one million streams on Spotify

It could be the greatest cover version ever and it has reached an equally spectacular milestone.

Offaly group Ruaile Buaile's version of Maniac 2000 has smashed through one million streams on Spotify and it also has over one million plays on YouTube.

It really is a brilliant version and if it is not on your Spotify playlist, add it now.

The group took to social media to thank their fans and look for a suggestion for their next great cover version. We'd love to hear them do Paranoid by Black Sabbath but that might be a bit too far from left field.... You can make your own suggestions using the link in the tweet below.....