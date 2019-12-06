WATCH: Offaly students compose their own song to raise funds for homeless children in Ireland

Pupils from a Primary School in Offaly have composed this song to raise awareness and support homeless children in Ireland.

The young people from Scoil Naomh Colmcille in Durrow have produced a video to go with the song and have started a Go Fund me fundraiser. You can click here to make a donation.

They state on the page that they aim to raise awareness of the plight of homeless children in Ireland adding, "with your donations, we will help children just like us, who have no home of their own. Together, we WILL make a difference!"