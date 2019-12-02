WATCH: Tommy Byrne outlines vision ahead of Offaly county board vote

As the Offaly hurlers got their first campaign under Michael Fennelly underway with a 16-point Kehoe Cup win over Kildare at the weekend, the battle off the pitch in Offaly came sharply into focus.

Both the incumbent county board chairman Tommy Byrne and challenger Michael Duignan outlined their vision for the post in two wide-ranging interviews with Will O'Callaghan on Midlands 103.

Both men responded to the battle between them and stressed that the race would not get personal at any stage before the vote on December 10.

Tommy Byrne once again responded to some backlash to his interview with the Tullamore Tribune last week as did Michael Duignan who came under fire for comments about the prospect of hurling returning to Birr under his stewardship.

It was also revealed that Duignan's partners in the bid for a controlling influence on the county board, namely Dervill Dolan, Brian Gavin and Colm Cummins, would rule themselves out of contests for positions if Duignan loses to Byrne in the first vote for chairman.

