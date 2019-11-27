WATCH: Trailer released for new blockbuster American TV series starring Offaly actor

The trailer has been released for a new blockbuster American TV series which will star an Offaly actor.

Tullamore's Sam Keeley will star in ‘68 Whiskey' for Paramount Network which is directed by multiple Academy Award Winning Director, Ron Howard.

The series will follow a group of American Army Medics operating in Afghanistan but it is more in the mould of MASH as it has been described as a 'comedic drama' by Deadline.

Sam plays Cooper Roback, a role Deadline describes as 'a charming Army medic with a hell of an instinct for medicine and a general disdain for Army discipline.'

It is set to air in America on January 15, 2020 with no details yet of when it may be broadcast on this side of the Atlantic.