WATCH: Offaly teacher gets the surprise of his life as he is told he is on Operation Transformation

An Offaly teacher was given the surprise of his life this week when he announced as a Leader for Operation Transformation 2020.

Presenter Catherine Thomas surprised Shane Farrell in front of his colleagues in the staff room in the Sacred Heart School in Tullamore.

Shane (29), is a Galway native who lives with his wife Clodagh and their children. He teaches music and religion, as well as acting as musical director of a performing arts camp for teens.

He is currently in the process of producing the SHS School Musical, Little Shop of Horrors, which takes to the stage in the GAA Centre in Tullamore on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Tickets are on sale now. He is also over the school choir and the school orchestra.

On long days shuttling between work and his musical productions, Shane finds himself winding down with junk food, and frequently turns to fast food when traveling. As he faces turning 30, he wants to be fit and healthy for his children and to be a positive role model in more ways than he already is to many.