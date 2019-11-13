WATCH: Horrendous driving conditons in parts of Offaly this evening

Driving conditions in parts of South and East Offaly are described as 'treacherous' this evening after heavy sleet and snow.

This video was captured on the road between Bracknagh and Portarlington at 5pm on Wednesday evening.

Snow and sleet showers have been reported across the Slieve Blooms and in many areas close to the Laois border, particularly Geashill, Portarlington and Bracknagh.

As a result, driving conditons are dangerous and drivers are being warned by gardai to reduce speed considerably.

There are also patches of sitting water on many routes in the county.

Extreme caution is advised in all areas with a status yellow rain warning in place until 2am on Thursday.