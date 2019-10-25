WATCH: Offaly Traveller Movement release powerful song and music video

The Offaly Traveller Movement youngest members have released a powerful song expressing travellers' experiences of social exclusion and challenge prejudice.

The group, called Little Minceirs, recorded 'Labels' and released it on October 22 to mark the UN International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2019.

The lyrics are beautifully written and sum up the feelings of the young travellers in society. One verse reads: "Turning of the tide will see, An inclusive society, And we witness equality, But let me be, label-free."

You can listen to the full song above.