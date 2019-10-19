WATCH: Two Offaly teachers from same school to face off in county hurling final

Two teachers from Banagher College will be on opposing sides when St. Rynagh's and Birr do battle in this weekend's Offaly Senior Hurling Final.

Sean Dolan of Rynagh's and Stephen Lonergan of Birr both work in the school and were interviewed about the game and their hurling careers by two students.

Aspiring journalists and students at the school, Sean Finneran and Brandon Kennedy, questioned the lads for the above clip in conjunction with their TY student Journalism team, BCCNSmojo.

The scene is now set for the game and next Monday morning when one of Sean Dolan or Stepehen Lonergan will walk into school happier than the other.