WATCH: Cian Johnson's county final winning goal similar to Seamus Darby's 1982 strike

County final days are made for big moments and Ferbane's Cian Johnson had two of them with a brace of goals in his team historic victory over Rhode last Sunday.

Cian's first goal came after 40 minutes with Rhode in control, 0-11 to 0-6, when a speculative shot from Joe Maher fell short. A mix-up between two Rhode defenders allowed Johnson to poach the ball and bury it to the net.

He pointed moments later but the crucial moment came on the 45-minute mark when he grabbed his second green flag.

Ferbane had turned the ball over in their own half and quickly moved it to midfield where Oisin Kelly got his hands on it and launched it toward Johnson inside in a one-on-one situation with a defender.

As Seamus Darby described of his own goal for Offaly in the 1982 All-Ireland, there may have been a "little nudge" as Johnson peeled off the back of his man, caught the ball and finished to the far corner.

With a county final at stake, Johnson could have been forgiven for going for power and blasting the ball towards the net, but he kept his cool and slotted it side-footed past the keeper.

It was a draw game, 1-8 to 0-11, to that point with Johnson's goal putting daylight between the teams in Ferbane's favour for the first time. He added another point before the end while his teammates tagged on four more to seal a 2-13 to 0-14 win.

The similarities between the goal and that famous Darby strike are uncanny - albeit cruel that it was Seamus Darby's own club on the receiving end of the hammer blow this time.

Take a look: