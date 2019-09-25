WATCH: Offaly phone shop owners warn of fire risks of cheap chargers

The owner of the Fix My i phone shop in Tullamore has warned of the dangers of buying cheap charging cables for your smartphones and other devices.

John Conway was speaking on RTE's Claire Byrne Live show on Monday night where the topic was raised.

He said that not only do cheap cables lead to damaged devices and batteries but they also pose a serious fire risk.

He said it's possible for retailers to purchase cables for as little as 50 cent from China buy says little is known about the testing they have undergone.

He pointed out a certified label on the packaging that shows Apple or other brands stand over the product and that they have undergone two years of testing.

You can watch John's contribution to Monday's show in the clip above.