WATCH: The day a former Offaly student beat the Beast on The Chase

It may have gone under the radar but one Offaly primary school has paid tribute to one of their former students who beat the Beast in an amazing appearance on ITV's The Chase back in February.

Former Scoil Cholmcille National School in Durrow student Roddy Shaw appeared on the show with host Bradley Walsh and was brave after his cash builder has he took one step closer to the chaser for a chance to win £36,000.

He showed nerves of steel as he ran through the questions and was even helped by the fact that his dad is an architect for one answer.

He got back to his team with the money and amazingly, they went on to beat the Beast again to claim a total of £46,000 in prize money.

Scroll back up to watch the clip of Roddy on the show.