WATCH: Offaly farm heroes win €10,000 live on Late Late Show

Offaly parents Eugene and Lorraine O'Neill were crowned Axa Insurance farm heroes of the year on Friday night's Late Late Show.

The Bracknagh couple spoke of their journey with their son Diarmuid who developed a hip issue as a child and spent long periods in Crumlin Hospital.

His situation had a positive outcome as he went from using a wheelchair to now being an Offaly footballer.

His parents were inspired to launch various fundraising events for the hospital with the Bracknagh Tractor Run being their primary focus.

From 35 tractors six years ago to an expected 200 on October 6 this year, they have raised thousands of Euro.

Eugene and Lorraine gave an emotional but often jovial interview on Friday night and you can watch the clip above.

The couple were then announced as the winners of the €10,000 prize, all of which they will give to Crumlin Hospital and local community groups in Bracknagh.