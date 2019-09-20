Man to kayak 300km down the Shannon for cancer research

On September 30, Garry McGovern will attempt to kayak solo the 300km distance down the River Shannon from Dowra in Co. Cavan to Killimer in Co. Clare, out on the shores of The Shannon Estuary, all in aid cancer research..

He is hoping to raise as much as he can for the Irish Cancer Society, the ISPCA and The Samaritans, while donations from the UK will be going to Cancer Research UK, the RSPCA and The Samaritans UK.

He says every penny donated will go straight to the charities, and will not be used to fund the costs of this challenge, all of which are coming out of his own pocket.

"I hope to do it in five days, weather permitting," Garry told us, "paddling from Dowra to Rooskey, Rooskey to Athlone, Athlone to Portumna, Portumna to Limerick, and then finally on Friday, October 4, I hope to arrive in to Killimer from Limerick by late afternoon – a total distance of 300kms."

This is actually Garry's second charity venture of the year, having already raised over €6,000 back in July for two local Mental Health charities up in his home area of Blacklion/Belcoo in Cavan/Fermanagh.

In doing so, he became the first person to swim the 4.2km length of Lough MacNean from the 'North' to the 'South'.

"However, while I'm a fairly experienced swimmer – I am a total newbie in regards to paddling a canoe or kayak, so this is by far and away the biggest challenge of my life," he explained.

Keep up to date with his progress and find out how to donate on the Shannon 300 Facebook page.