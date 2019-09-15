WATCH: Offaly jockey Pat Smullen thanks public at the Curragh for support in cancer battle

Offaly jockey Pat Smullen has spoken about his ongoing cancer battle campaign to raise funds for cancer research at the Curragh Champions Race meeting.

Speaking to RTE he thanked the public for their support and all who have backed the cancer research fundraising campaign he launched after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Nine former champion jockeys have come out of retirement to race in the Pat Smullen Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland at the Curragh.

People can also help by biding in the fundraising auction for Cancer Trials Ireland. You can check out the items up for auction by CLICKING HERE