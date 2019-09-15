WATCH: Offaly man releases stunning Simon & Garfunkel cover

Joe Maher is back with yet another beautiful performance after wowing last summer with his version of Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect.'

Joe is a vital part of the Ferbane senior football set-up and will contest a county quarter-final with the club this weekend in O'Connor Park.

Away from the pitch, Joe is an avid singer and performs at weddings, at both ceremonies and receptions, and shares his music on his Joe Maher Music Facebook page.

His latest addition is a beautiful version of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Bright Eyes.'

You can listen to the Joe performing the song at the top of this article.