WATCH: Offaly singer's Dermot Kennedy cover is beyond beautiful

Offaly songstress Luz Corrigan, known simply as Luz in music circles, has released a simply stunning cover of Dermot Kennedy's 'Lost.'

The song is heart and gut-wrenching enough as it is but Luz's hauntingly beautiful tone and downbeat style perfectly capture its sentiments.

Dermot Kennedy has been a breakaway success over the last number of years with songs like Glory, Power Over Me, Lost and Outnumbered, which was featured on ITV hit show Love Island during the summer.

Earlier this year, Luz was chosen as the winner of a Today FM competition with Dermot & Dave, giving her the opportunity to perform a slot supporting Kodaline in St. Anne's Park in June.

It was the second time Luz got to play support to one of her favourite acts having already warmed up for Dean Lewis last year. She was picked up by the Australian singer-songwriter to support him at an Irish gig in Vicar Street thanks to her YouTube videos.

Lost is the latest of those and it is drop-dead gorgeous.

