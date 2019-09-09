WATCH: Dancing Pope crosses Cannonball finish line in Edenderry

A dancing Pope made a special appearance at the finish line of the Cannonball Run in Edenderry on Sunday evening.

The partying pontiff crossed the line shortly before 8pm on Sunday and delighted the thousands gathered with his dance moves on top of the Pope mobile.

The event drew a huge crowd as 190 supercars and Cannonballers in fancy dress rolled down JKL Street.

The largest organised road trip in Europe brought noise, colour and a carnival atmosphere to the north Offaly town.

The dancing Pope soon disembarked the Pope mobile and walked the streets taking selfies with locals.