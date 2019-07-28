WATCH: Relive the incredible scenes as Open Champion Shane Lowry made his triumphant return to Clara

The Open Champion made a triumphant return to his home town last night with the 'Clara' Jug in hand.

Estimates put the crowd that made the trip to welcome Shane home at around 15,000.

If you were not lucky enough to be there, or even if you were, relive all the excitement from Tuesday night in Clara.

And if you want to jump ahead

Shane on stage - 1:20

Conor's Sketches - 3:00

Shane being interviewed - 18:00

Caddy Bo on stage - 35:21

Shane's legendary granny singing - 38:00

Mundy singing the Offaly Rover - 47:00