WATCH: The hugely popular and insane Bingo Loco is coming to Offaly in September

Offaly had better brace itself because the hugely popular and insane Bingo Loco is on its way.

This is not bingo as any of know it. Just watch the video and you will see it's as far away from what will expect as possible. The night includes bingo, lip sync battles, silly dance offs, crazy props, confetti cannons, and bad decisions.

Bingo Loco is described as 'the runaway child of traditional bingo'. It brings bingo kicking and screaming into a full on party rave.

Previous prizes include: Trip to Vegas & Coachella, 'adult toys' (and that's putting it politely), Instax cameras, crates of cans, a bathtub, 90's gameboys, convertible car, bags of rubbish, 8 foot teddy bears and even a boat.

Bingo Loco will hit Tullamore like a whirlwind on September 13 in The Bridge House Hotel.