THURSDAY THROWBACK: Another great homecoming in Offaly - The All Ireland Hurling Champions in 1998

In a week when the eyes of the country were on Offaly for the Shane Lowry Homecoming in Clara, we thought it would be a good time to delve into the archives for another memorable return to the county.

In 1998, the Offaly Senior Hurlers claimed the All Ireland title against overwhelming odds. It's still amazing that a film hasn't been made from their exploits. Their manager Babs Keating was ousted in July and was replaced by Michael Bond. They were all but beaten in the semi-final against Clare but referee Jimmy Cooney blew the game up early. Offaly fans staged a protest on the pitch, a replay was granted which Offaly won.

And then to top it all off, Offaly's greatest ever hurler, Brian Whelehan was struggling with flu in the final against Kilkenny and was struggling at wing-back. But in desperation, he was moved to full-forward and scored 1-6......

What an amazing year that was and these were some of the scenes from the closing stages of the game and the subsequent homecoming....