WATCH: Shane Lowry sings Christy Moore song My Little Honda 50 in a Dublin bar

Shane Lowry shows off his singing skills with the Christy Moore song My Little Honda 50 in a Dublin bar.

The hilarious song, which was written by Tom Touhy, is one of the Newbridge's singer's most popular songs.

It features references to Newbridge, the Curragh, the Hill of Allen and Robertstown.

Lowry was in fine voice as he belted out a number of songs in Dublin on Sunday and Monday.

