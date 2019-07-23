WATCH: Crowd goes wild as Clara man writes and performs Shane Lowry victory song

We've seen some serious celebrations in the wake of Shane Lowry's Open Championship victory, including from the man himself in a Dublin pub.

Some of the finest scenes, however, came from Shane's home town in Clara where Baggot's pub was rocking on its foundations on Sunday night.

Clara's own George Robbins delighted revellers with his self-penned twist of the Allez Allez Allez chant. As the crowd joined in, it's fair to say it brought the house down.