WATCH: Highlights from Shane Lowry's stunning first round at the Open Championship

Shane Lowry is at the top of the leaderboard after his first round at the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush today, Thursday, July 18.

Shane teed off early on Thursday morning alongside Phil Mickelson and Branden Grace and was quickly into his stride with a birdie on the third hole.

He followed that with birdies on 5 and 9 as he made the turn bogey-free. He hit four under with another birdie on 10 before a bogey on the 11th dented his progress.

He made that shot back with a super birdie on 12 to regain the lead. He parred holes 13 through 16 as Webb Simpson overtook him at the top of the leaderboard.

He finished with battling pars on 17 and 18 to sign for a four under par round of 67 and a spot at the top of the leaderboard.

Shane is continuing his quest for a first major title and you can keep up to date at www.offalyexpress.ie.

You can watch the highlights from his first round at the head of this article.