WATCH: Shane Lowry sinks brilliant putt to take the lead at Open Championship

Shane Lowry is in flying form during his first round of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush today, Thursday, July 18.

The Clara man sank this putt on the 12th hole to put himself into the outright lead in front of the Sky Sports cameras after sailing through his front nine.

The putt brought him to four under par as he marches on at the head of the leaderboard.

Shane teed off early on Thursday morning alongside Phil Mickelson and Branden Grace and was quickly into his stride with a birdie on the third hole.

He followed that with birdies on 5 and 9 as he made the turn bogey-free. He hit four under with another birdie on 10 before a bogey on the 11th dented his progress.

He made that shot back with a super birdie on 12 to regain the lead.

Shane is continuing his first round and you can keep up to date at www.offalyexpress.ie