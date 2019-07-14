WATCH: Offaly pub's 'bar stool talk' video is pure gas

Ahead of a DJ summer party gig in the pub on July 20, The Chestnut Bar has got the thoughts of a few regulars in a brilliant skit video.

Camcor Calling's Summer Party come to town on July 20 with R. Kitt playing a long-awaited DJ set.

In the light-hearted video, three older patrons of the pub give their hilarious take on the 'thunt thunt shite' before being filmed enjoying a DJ party.

The clip is racking up the views on social media and it's clear to see the whole town, young and old, are looking forward to the event.

For tickets, click here.