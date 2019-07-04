WATCH: Offaly firefighters running up public road for amazing reason

Why would two firefighters run up a public road in Offaly in full uniform and get chased by a dog on a warm day?

Well, these lads and their colleagues are in training for a brilliant charity fundraiser taking place this weekend.

A group of Offaly firefighters are planning to run 14 miles from Ballinagar to Edenderry this weekend for a wonderful cause and to help a little girl say thank you to Ronald McDonald House.

Paul Foran and Cillian Farrell, firefighters based in Edenderry Fire Station, are raising funds to help a remarkable little girl, Mia her parents Aishling and Sean and her big brother Kayden, to express their gratitude to Ronald McDonald House for their help during a very difficult time.

Cillian and Paul will be joined by colleagues from Birr, Clara, Ferbane and Tullamore in running a half marathon, 14 miles, from Ballinagar to Edenderry in full fire kit, including fire boots, Helmet, fire tunic and leggings this weekend.

"We plan to start at 10am on July 6 and to arrive in Edenderry to meet with the rest of the Offaly Fire and Rescue crew to finish in O'Connell Square during the Festival Edenderry," the lads said.

They describe the Ronald McDonald house as a fantastic charity that brings families together in the hardest times of their lives.

Mia had open heart surgery at five months old she had two holes in her heart and a damaged valve and all had to be repaired. She was in surgery for over 6 hours. It was more complicated than they thought and she had a lot of setbacks after surgery and she spent nearly 6 weeks in ICU.

"It was one of the hardest times of our lives," her parents said.

"A nurse told us about Ronald McDonald house and they took us in straight away. It was like a home from home. The rooms were family orientated and we had our own bathroom and shower."

"They provided meals every day. Different sponsors came in and cooked fresh meals for all the families, the fridge was always full and they had washing machines cooking facilities anything you needed but the real reason it was so amazing was that we could be a family and bring our son Kayden up at weekends and spend precious time with him and not having to be rushing up & down from home."

"It really took a lot of pressure off us. They are not funded by anyone and rely totally on fundraisers done by the public. We spent nearly two months in Ronald McDonald house and without them, our already very hard time would have been much worse."

"We will always be grateful to them."

You can support Paul and Cillian's fundraiser for the charity by clicking here.