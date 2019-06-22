WATCH: Take a tour of this singer's former home on Offaly border for sale for €2.65 million

The former home of Kenyan-born singer-songwriter and TV star Roger Whittaker has hit the market once more, this time for a cool €2.65 million.

Whittaker hits the top of the charts in the late 60s, 70s and 80s in a glittering music career with hits such as The Wind Beneath My Wings and Durham Town.

In 2000, he purchased this house, a former convent, on the Galway side of the Shannon, a matter of miles from the Offaly town of Banagher.

Whittaker and his wife Natalie completely refurbished the home in 2002 to an exquisite standard and they sold it for €5 million in the mid-2000s.

Lairakeen House is an exquisite late 19th-century country home, privately positioned within glorious parkland, on the banks of the River Shannon.

It is an expansive living space of 8,913 square feet or 828 square metres and is positioned within some 53 acres or 21.4 hectares of glorious countryside, offering stunning views of Galway and nearby Offaly.

The main house is augmented by a Guest Cottage and a Studio Apartment to present some 12,019 square feet or 1,165 square metres of accommodation in total.

The grounds are impressive, and quite a feature of the property, with an abundance of ancient indigenous Irish Elm, Beech and Sycamore trees interspersed throughout the parkland meadows, through which a series of clipped pathways meander, to take in a river bank walk and connect to a small island and the formal gardens, positioned to the rear of the house and including an Edwardian vine house resplendent with home-grown figs, apricots and peaches.

