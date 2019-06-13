WATCH: Offaly man bags a try as Ireland beat Italy at U20 World Championships

Birr man Michael Milne ploughed over for a try at the World Rugby U20 Championships on Wednesday as Ireland ran out comfortable winners over Italy in their final Pool B game.

The Leinster prop powered over for the game's first try, setting up an eventual 38-14 victory for Noel McNamara's Grand Slam-winning team.

Ireland needed a big favour from the other games to secure an unlikely semi-final spot but the South Africa/New Zealand and Argentina/France results ended those vague hopes.

Ireland will now play England in the fifth-place play-off semi-final early next week.

Ireland got off to the best possible start with Milne's try in the seventh minute with Ben Healy slotting the conversion.

Further tries from Cormac Foley, Azur Allison, Ryan Baird and Rob Russell secured the bonus-point win.