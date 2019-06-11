WATCH: Offaly pub's brilliant response to negative Pub Spy review

An Offaly pub has hit back in hilarious fashion after receiving a negative review in the Sunday World's famous 'Pub Spy' column.

JJ Houghs in Banagher, famous for their live music and now viral Christmas adverts, responded to the two out of five review in its usual madcap way.

The Pub Spy review said: "Michael was our barman and he was sporting a lovely peak cap. Visiting this pub was a unique experience - and that's putting it mildly."

"Apparently they serve pizza but nobody was dining during our visit. Framed MMA gloves look to be the only thing anyway new in a pub that quite possibly has never received a makeover. The bare concrete floor is still visible."

"The toilets were okay and we left after one drink scratching our heads and wondering if that really just happened."

Firing back, Ger Hough says, "This ignores the fact that the pub is a heritage site and protected structure, and the floor they refer to dates back to an old 14th-century monastery."

In the hilarious video accompanying the pub's response, Ger mockingly 'renovates' the pub to a state that might earn a more favourable review, pretending to take out the floor, breaking old and treasured artefacts and lining the walls in "lovely stainless steel."

It's fair to say JJ Houghs won't be changing its stripes anytime soon and will remain an 'old haunt' treasured by many!