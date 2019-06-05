WATCH: Offaly man sprung from the bench as Ireland beat England at World Championships

Birr man Michael Milne was a 67th minute substitute as Ireland got their U20 Rugby World Championships campaign off to a winning start over England.

Noel McNamara's men picked up six tries and a bonus-point 42-26 win over the old enemy in Santa Fe, Argentina on Tuesday evening, June 4.

Noel McNamara’s side outscored their neighbours by six tries to three against an English side who played the final quarter with 14 men and had two sent to the sin-bin either side of the interval.

Jake Flannery, Stewart Moore, David McCann (2), Ben Healy and John Hodnett got the Irish tries on a bumper night for the Grand Slam winners.

England showed ill-discipline and had a player sent off late on and endured two spells with 14 men earlier in the game thanks to two sin bins.

You can watch highlights of the impressive win at the top of this article.

Next up for Ireland is Australia on Saturday at 2.30pm Irish time.