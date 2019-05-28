WATCH: RTÉ Sport's tribute to retiring Pat Smullen is a thing of beauty

RTÉ Sport paid a spine-tingling tribute to Offaly jockey Pat Smullen during their coverage of the 2,000 Guineas meeting at the Curragh over the weekend.

The nine-time champion jockey was in attendance as the video montage of his big race wins over the years and personal tributes were paid by the biggest names in Irish racing, including Aidan O'Brien, Ryan Moore, Seamie Heffernan, Dermot Weld and Ted Walsh.

Pat retired in recent weeks following medical advice based on his recent battle with pancreatic cancer and subsequent surgeries.

The entire package was incredible and you can watch it all at the head of this article.