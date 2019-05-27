WATCH: The Green Wave sweeps into Offaly as the final candidates are elected in Edenderry

The final result of the Edenderry Area created a piece of political history in Offaly as the Green Wave swept into the county.

Green candidate Pippa Hackett held off veteran Independent Fergus McDonnell to take the final seat. And as the video shows, Fergus McDonnell showed his class by being the first person over to shake hands with Pippa after her family.

Fine Gael's Noel Cribbin is also hoisted into the air after sealing his seat.

Watch as Pippa and her husband Mark celebrate with this children while Noel Cribbin is hoisted into the air before being congratulated by his party colleagues Tommy McKeigue, Liam Quinn and Marcella Corcoran Kennedy.

