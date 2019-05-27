WATCH: The conclusion of the count in Birr as the final three candidates are elected

The final count in the Birr Area saw three very different candidates elected. Veterans John Carroll and Eamon Dooley retained their seats while Claire Claffey completed a remarkable comeback from a shaky position after the first count to take a seat for the first time.

The video starts with John Carroll's more subdued celebrations before Eamon and Claire are lifted shoulder high with former Taoiseach Brian Cowen joining in the applause.

