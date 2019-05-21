WATCH: Offaly singer wins competition to support Kodaline at summer gig

Offaly singer Luz Corrigan has been chosen as the winner of a music Today FM competition with Dermot & Dave.

The Dermot & Dave show recently teamed up with Kodaline to give one lucky act the prize of a lifetime; a slot supporting for them at their St. Anne's Park concert on Saturday, June 1.

The lads called Luz during their show last week to inform the 18-year-old Ferbane songstress that she had made the shortlist of five but today, May 20, they told her she was the winner and would be supporting the Dublin band in front of 15,000 people.

Luz was chosen by Kodaline, Philip Magee and Today FM and will also receive a €5,000 cash prize.

Luz Corrigan's online videos have earned her huge acclaim and attention and her cover of a Dean Lewis track even saw her picked up by the Australian singer-songwriter to support him at his Irish gig in Vicar Street.

"To even be considered is a dream, I really didn't think I had a chance, I almost didn't enter - my mom made me."

