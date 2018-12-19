WATCH: Lucky Offaly woman living in Canada gets the ultimate Christmas surprise
An Offaly woman living in Canada has been given the ultimate surprise by iRadio and Paddy Box.
Siobhan Cutler from Tullamore will now be flying home to spend Christmas with her family and friends.
Siobhan’s best friend Maggie nominated her for this amazing prize and her family and friends, and iRadio, were on hand to spring the wonderful surprise.....
